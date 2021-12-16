WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,906 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of American National Group worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,645,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $187.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.47. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

