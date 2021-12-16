WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,646 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 7,795.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $145.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.56%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,000 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

