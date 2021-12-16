Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth $4,397,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

