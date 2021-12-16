WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 63,878 shares.The stock last traded at $129.17 and had previously closed at $129.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.64.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, December 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

