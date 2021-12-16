Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives GBX 923.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 923.75 ($12.21).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WKP shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.85) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.75) to GBX 920 ($12.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.88) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 793.75 ($10.49) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 837.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 867.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 687.56 ($9.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 979 ($12.94).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.