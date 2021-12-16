Worksport (WKSP) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

Worksport (OTCMKTS: WKSP) is one of 69 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Worksport to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Worksport Competitors -68.00% 6.04% -0.42%

Worksport has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport’s peers have a beta of 1.70, meaning that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Worksport and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Worksport Competitors 640 2449 2916 80 2.40

Worksport presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.99%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 20.36%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worksport and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 -$1.19 million -7.88 Worksport Competitors $4.93 billion -$31.46 million 21.68

Worksport’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Worksport peers beat Worksport on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

