Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE WOR traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $51.35. 7,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,039. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 24.51%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
Read More: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.