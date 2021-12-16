Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WOR traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $51.35. 7,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,039. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Worthington Industries stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Worthington Industries worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

