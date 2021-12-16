WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Receives C$22.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIR.U. TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.83. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$12.93 and a 1-year high of C$21.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

