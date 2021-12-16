Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,236 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Wynn Resorts worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

