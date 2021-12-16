X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $288,130.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

