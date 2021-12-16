Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

