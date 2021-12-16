Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $214,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Xcel Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Xcel Energy by 54.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

