Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XNCR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -365.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. Xencor has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xencor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xencor by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.