Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 807667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Specifically, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $76,323,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

