Ycash (YEC) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $29,526.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.25 or 0.00332669 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00143644 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00088073 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000128 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003256 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,901,938 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

