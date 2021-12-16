Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.90 Million

Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will post $271.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.70 million. Yelp posted sales of $233.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of YELP opened at $35.49 on Thursday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.64.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

