Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE YELP opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Yelp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,661 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,610 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,082 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

