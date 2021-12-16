Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report sales of $101.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.40 million and the lowest is $101.00 million. Yext posted sales of $92.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $390.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $391.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $441.77 million, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $450.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

YEXT opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,666.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,329 shares of company stock worth $726,780. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yext by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 111,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

