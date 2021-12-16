YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 344 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 268,460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 107,642 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 131,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 157,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $96.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

