YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 641 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 36.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,446. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.24.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

