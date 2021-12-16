YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 31 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,916,000 after purchasing an additional 99,002 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $407.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.08 and a 200 day moving average of $343.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

