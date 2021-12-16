YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

