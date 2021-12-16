YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $750,000 Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,932,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,659,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 115.3% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 272,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 145,866 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,242,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70.

