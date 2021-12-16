YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 16,150 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 934.8% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.23 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.