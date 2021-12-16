YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,642 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $259.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

