Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 1128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

YUEIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yue Yuen Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

