Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRKN opened at $2.85 on Monday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 406,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 97,635 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the third quarter worth $997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

