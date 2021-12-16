Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.37). Glaukos posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,650%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 1.69. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

