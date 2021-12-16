Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce sales of $209.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.90 million and the highest is $210.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $206.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $809.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $808.80 million to $810.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $889.50 million, with estimates ranging from $873.90 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. 850,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,117. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $160,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $79,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,484 shares of company stock worth $2,082,818. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $15,528,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

