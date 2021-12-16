Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $905.09 Million

Brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to announce $905.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $866.82 million and the highest is $960.00 million. Lennox International reported sales of $914.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.86.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Lennox International by 3.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 354.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lennox International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LII stock opened at $324.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.65. Lennox International has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.