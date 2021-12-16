Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post $639.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.91 million and the highest is $642.78 million. Visteon posted sales of $787.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Shares of VC traded up $2.32 on Monday, hitting $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,165. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.58 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

