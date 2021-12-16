Zacks: Analysts Expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to report $11.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $64.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $9.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

TARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TARS stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $26.34. 34,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,538. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.60.

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $145,465.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,321 shares of company stock valued at $828,822 over the last ninety days. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

