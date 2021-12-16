Zacks: Analysts Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report sales of $20.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.56 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $19.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $79.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.04 billion to $79.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Shares of PG stock opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

