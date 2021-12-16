Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce sales of $135.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.10 million and the highest is $136.08 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $114.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $424.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.85 million to $428.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $475.47 million, with estimates ranging from $470.30 million to $478.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARLO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. 30,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,376. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $778.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

