Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. Castlight Health reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE CSLT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $234.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.90. Castlight Health has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.71.

In other news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth about $432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 34.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,003 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 4,218.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 149,275 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

