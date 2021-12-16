Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce sales of $33.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.07 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $134.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

DLNG opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.