Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Gray Television posted earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,798,000 after purchasing an additional 118,844 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gray Television by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 143.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 289,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.