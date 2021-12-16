Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.40. Illumina posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

Shares of ILMN traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $391.74. 1,297,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,689. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,030,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.