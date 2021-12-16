Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report $127.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.00 million. Invitae posted sales of $100.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.33 million to $471.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $672.30 million, with estimates ranging from $655.81 million to $700.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 17.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invitae by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Invitae by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invitae by 27.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,651,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,196. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. Invitae has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $60.25.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

