Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) to report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soliton will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Soliton.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Soliton by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.
About Soliton
Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.
