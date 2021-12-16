Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) to report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soliton will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Soliton.

Get Soliton alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Soliton by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

SOLY opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Soliton has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $487.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.19.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soliton (SOLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.