Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce sales of $333.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.80 million and the lowest is $328.80 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $262.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $168.85 on Monday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after acquiring an additional 406,942 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

