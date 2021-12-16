Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.22. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 48.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 441,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,272 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 84.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 78,841 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $2,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 133,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,709. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.24. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.