Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post sales of $760.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $776.06 million and the lowest is $745.90 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $693.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,225,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,347,000 after acquiring an additional 336,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,680,000 after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,257,000 after acquiring an additional 201,536 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

