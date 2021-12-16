Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,212,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Beauty Health by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 133,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKIN traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. 1,708,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,061. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

