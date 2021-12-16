Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post $132.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $132.08 million. Upwork reported sales of $106.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $498.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $498.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $622.43 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. 3,067,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Upwork has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,513 shares of company stock worth $12,115,973. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Upwork by 33.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Upwork by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,006,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,452,000 after purchasing an additional 365,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,240,000 after purchasing an additional 385,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.