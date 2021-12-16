Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

AstroNova stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AstroNova by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

