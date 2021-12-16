Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Hold

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOCS. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

DOCS stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $102,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

