Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Hold

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

SFL stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.90.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SFL will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

