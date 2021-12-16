Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOV. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

LOV stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 1,522,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,805,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Colleen B. Brown bought 12,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,169.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,757,325 shares of company stock worth $4,534,368. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $296,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the second quarter worth $643,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 329.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

