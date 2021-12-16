Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARBE. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of ARBE stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbe Robotics (ARBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.